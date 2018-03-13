Novo Nordisk releases new insulin degludec Tresiba

Experts and guests at the event. Photo: Courtesy of Novo Nordisk







Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has announced that Tresiba, a new insulin degludec, has been approved by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) and is now available in China.



"Compared with previous basal insulin analogues, Tresiba can better lower the risk of hypoglycaemia," said Mu Yiming, director of endocrinology at the PLA General Hospital. "Tresiba is a better blood sugar management tool for diabetes patients and doctors, taking technology and clinical treatment to a new level."



According to Novo Nordisk, there are about 114 million people in China with diabetes, among whom only 46.4 percent are diagnosed and only 12.9 percent control their blood sugar effectively. Tresiba can lower HbA1c to a safe level and reduce the rate of serious hypoglycaemia by as much as 86 percent. Nocturnal hypoglycaemia can be reduced by up to 36 percent. Many large-scale clinical tests have shown that Tresiba is safer than previous basal insulins. While lowering blood sugar, glucose fluctuation is also reduced and patients are able to greatly enhance their blood sugar management.



According to Zhang Kezhou, vice president of Novo Nordisk China, the major objective for Novo Nordisk in developing Tresiba was to make the action curve as close as possible to the body's physiological insulin secretion curve. Zhang said that Tresiba forms soluble hexmers, which allow insulin to be stored and released slowly and evenly into the blood.



"As a result, Tresiba has a super-long action time of 42 hours," Zhang said.





Zhang Kezhou gives a speech. Photo: Courtesy of Novo Nordisk









Due to this super-long action time, diabetes patients only need to inject Tresiba once per day, and the injection time is flexible. Also, a prefilled injection pen specifically designed for Tresiba increases the convenience for patients.



As a new super-long action, basal insulin analogue, Tresiba was granted a priority review by the CFDA. Real world studies from Japan, Germany and other countries have shown that if patients using previous Novo Nordisk basal insulin began using Tresiba, their glycosylated haemoglobin level and risks of hypoglycaemia were lowered. As the dose of Tresiba is smaller than previous insulins, Tresiba is an economical and efficient clinical treatment for diabetes.



"Novo Nordisk is patient-oriented and has a deep understanding of the needs of diabetes patients, so we can provide better treatment for them and increase their quality of life," said Jeppe B. Theisen, vice president of Novo Nordisk. "We believe that Tresiba is a better tool for doctors to control patients' blood sugar, and increase diabetes treatment in China."



With 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, Novo Nordisk has top-notch technology and wide experience of helping people fight chronic conditions, including haemophilia, growth hormone disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Novo Nordisk has over 42,100 employees in 79 countries and regions, providing products and services to over 170 countries and regions around the world.



