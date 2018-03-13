Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I did not receive the juicer I bought, but got a USB cable."So said a man surnamed Wang who bought a juicer through the Pinduoduo app last month. The juicer was 238.8 yuan ($37.7) as shown on the app, but buyers can share the link to the item with friends who can help get further discounts on the product. The more people who buy it, the more discount, until the price eventually falls to zero. When the delivery arrived, Wang only found a USB cable. Searching online, he found out that several others also received the same thing. With the involvement of media, several buyers said that they had recently received the juicer. A representative of the app explained that the USB cable was only a gift and the buyers will get their juicers in due time. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)