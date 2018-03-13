On my husband’s trail

Last summer, I came to Shenzhen with my husband and officially became a trailing spouse.



He was offered a good position at Tencent. For a long time, the company has been the holy grail among IT workers, so when he told me the news, I had no choice but to move from Beijing to Shenzhen with him.



I like living in Shenzhen, much more than Beijing. The environment and weather have been perfect. I can wear skirts even in winter. The atmosphere is friendly and open. Strangers help you out on the streets. Waiters in restaurants treat you with great respect.



The only problem was, I couldn't find a decent job. My current company is allowing me stay onboard and work from home. At the same time, I have tried looking for other opportunities in the city, but failed. Shenzhen is new, vigorous, and overwhelmingly filled with positions in the tech and finance sectors. I felt anxious. I don't want to screw up my career because of family issues.



After a few months, I met a former colleague, who had also come to Shenzhen, also trailing after her husband. He also works in a tech company. No surprise there. I told her my concerns and she told me that I'm not alone. This is actually a phenomenon with name. There's a huge group of "trailing spouses" in Shenzhen, most of whom are women.



I proceeded to go to one of their book club meetings and met the other "trailing spouses." Almost all were wives. Most of their husbands are programmers and most came to the city unwillingly, leaving good jobs and disturbing their careers.



"What could I do? It was for my family. I can't pursue my career and leave my husband and kids," said one of them.



I felt it was unfair. It was significant that most of them were women. In Chinese society there still exists a pattern and a way of thinking that men are the breadwinners, so when they move to another city, naturally the women and children move with them. Some might even think it's weird for a man to tag along when a wife changes jobs, they might say the man is a "toy boy."



To change this, I already have a plan. I've been looking at jobs in other cities. Once I get an offer, I will go there first this time, then my husband will have to follow and he can now taste what it feels like to be a "trailing spouse."



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



