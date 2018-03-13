Friendship-meets-baby trial

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







They say that if a friendship lasts for seven years it will last a lifetime. Despite my belief that there is some truth to this saying, even after seven years, life holds challenges to a friendship. Often these challenges come in form of changing phases, such as one friend getting married or having a baby, while the other does not.



Especially a baby. A baby can change everything. My friends and I have reached an age when getting married and having children is not a fantasy any more, but reality. Well, it might have become reality for my friends, but for me, it is still a faraway future thought. Simply said, my friends have moved on to a new life phase, while I am still in the old one.



I am more than happy for my mother friends. I really do enjoy listening to them as they talk, seemingly constantly, about baby-related topics. Which stroller brand is the best? Which pediatrician has the best touch with children? How important is pre-school education? These topics are now highly relevant to them, but to me, they are not, not yet.



I can listen to them, nod and smile, but I have not had a baby, so I cannot really fully participate in the conversation. I do not know what it is like to have a baby and my mother friends and I cannot fully engage any more.



For a long time, my friends and I have been in the same phase of life.



Now, I not only feel that they have things they would rather discuss with other people who have children themselves, I wonder if there are things I do not want to discuss with them either. Does my friend, while we sit over a cup of coffee and she feeds her three-month-old child, really want to listen to my drunk party story? Or how I get upset because I can't get days off work since my colleagues with children have priority? Aren't their lives now filled with much more "important" things? My choice between round or square sunglasses seems so trivial that I simply do not care to talk to them about it.



I think once friends have children, the friendship is never the way it was before.



Their lives will never be the same. But even with this change, a friendship does not have to end, but it needs getting used to.



You cannot do or talk about everything with your friends as you did before, but that does not mean that you cannot find new things to do and new topics to discuss. Sometimes I do mention trivial things like my Christmas work party escapade and my mother friends do enjoy listening. Even if there is a little human sitting on their laps and they fully embrace their fresh roles as mothers, they are still the same people: my friends!



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.







