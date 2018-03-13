Cisco senior executive to learn from China's 'overnight' IoT success

A screenshot from forbes.com showing an article by Maciej Kranz, Vice president of the Corporate Strategic Innovation Group at Cisco Systems. Entitled "What We Can Learn From China About IoT," the article has been published on Forbes on March 5, 2018. (Screenshot: China Plus)

In his article entitled "What We Can Learn From China About IoT," the veteran investor says he appreciates China's tectonic shift toward IoT over the past few years, as well as analyzing China's adopted strategies in achieving such a success.



He hailed smart ride-sharing as a typical example of China’s IoT transformation: It draws on Chinese traditions while integrating advanced technologies in novel and unexpected ways.



Saying China has "matured into a tech innovator, solidifying its place as an IoT leader," Kranz details the lessons learned from China as follows:



(1) Governmental top-down IoT policies;



(2) Keeping a global perspective;



(3) Taking action locally but not afraid of committing to revolutionary rather than evolutionary change;



(4) Starting with small successes and scale them to a larger platform;



(5) Not frustrated by fear of failure but to keep on experimenting and taking risks;



(6) Being active in standards development.



The article has sparked debate online on Twitter, with many echoing Kranz's opinion.



Pauline Berry, a data specialist from Toronto, notes there is a profound government role in IoT, as its acts as regulators, agenda setters and technology adopters.

Sean Barry, an IoT enthusiast with Siemens MindSphere, notes that China has been developing several non-industrial IoT applications.

