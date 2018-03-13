White House defends Trump's position on guns, denies backpedalling

The White House said Monday that US President Donald Trump has not shied away from his previous support on strong gun regulations after it released a gun control plan earlier in the day.



"He (Trump) hasn't backed away from these things at all ... he can't make them happen with a broad stroke of the pen. You have to have some congressional component to do some of these things. And without that support, it's not as possible," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told a press briefing in response to questions from the press on whether Trump still supports raising the minimum age to purchase guns.



"The president is going to be the lead on school safety when it comes to this administration. He certainly has been since this process has begun, and he's going to continue to lead on it as we move forward," Sanders said.



Earlier in the day, the White House released a plan listing Trump's directives on gun control in the wake of a school shooting in the southeastern US state of Florida in February.



The plan called for better security at schools, expanded background checks on gun buyers, and more effective mental health care.



Among the measures, Trump said, the federal government will help states train school personnel to carry weapons in school on a voluntary basis, and allow law enforcement, with approval from a court, to remove firearms from a person who is deemed a threat to society.



The plan has also tasked Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to formulate a report making suggestions on the minimum age to buy guns, to which Trump has voiced his support during previous meetings with shooting victims.



Short of definitely raising the age limit, Trump has been accused of "chickening out" of his promises, but Sanders said the measure is still on the table.



A 19-year-old man killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14 with a semi-automatic rifle, causing nationwide anger on the stagnant gun regulation reform and the main pro-gun lobby group, the National Rifle Association.



In meetings with shooting victims and lawmakers, Trump vowed to act "strong" on guns, but his proposal of arming school employees has drawn widespread opposition from educators and anti-gun activists.



In most US states, the minimum age to buy handguns is 21, and 18 for rifles.

