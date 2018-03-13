India's two budget airlines cancel 65 flights over "faulty engines"

India's two budget private airlines -- IndiGo and GoAir -- cancelled as many as 65 domestic flights Tuesday after the country's civil aviation regulator grounded 11 A320 Neo aircraft for "faulty engines."



While IndiGo has cancelled 47 flights, the remaining flights have been scrapped by GoAir.



"IndiGo has cancelled certain flights due to the grounding of our aircraft further to the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) directions which has been issued in the interest of safety," the airline said in a statement.



"We are proactively re-accommodating all our affected passengers on other flights. All affected passengers have been given the option to either choose another flight at no additional cost or cancel their booking and get a full refund without any cancellation charges," it added.



India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation Monday grounded the 11 A320 Neo aircraft following a mid-air scare. Of the 11 grounded planes, eight belong to IndiGo, while the remaining three are owned by GoAir.

