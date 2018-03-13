China's reform of Party, state institutions revolutionary: senior official

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's decision and plan on deepening reform of Party and state institutions are revolutionary, a senior Chinese economic and financial official wrote in an article published by the People's Daily on Tuesday.



"The reform is revolutionary in integrating existing vested interests and reshaping new interest patterns," wrote Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs.



The decision and plan were reviewed and adopted at the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, according to a communique issued at the end of the session late last month.



Faced with new requirements for various tasks in the "new era," the current function and structure of Party and state institutions are not completely suitable for coordinately implementing the five-sphere integrated plan and the four-pronged comprehensive strategy, nor for modernizing China's system and capacity for governance, the document said.



China on Tuesday unveiled a massive cabinet reshuffle plan to make the government better-structured, more efficient and service-oriented.



The institutional reform plan of the State Council was submitted to the on-going first session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberations.



Liu wrote that strengthening the overall leadership of the Party was a core issue in deepening the reform of Party and state institutions.



"The Party exercises overall leadership over all Party, government, military, and people's organizations as well as academic bodies in every part of the country," he wrote.



A primary task of deepening reform of the Party and state institutions is to strengthen the CPC's leadership in every sector, Liu cited the communique as saying.



Efforts should be made to establish and improve the institutions and mechanisms by which the Party exercises leadership over major tasks, according to the CPC Central Committee decision.



Liu also urged Party committees and governments across the country to shoulder the main responsibilities for implementing the tasks of deepening reform of Party and state institutions and ensure that work on every front progresses in a stable, orderly and effective manner.

