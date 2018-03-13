China to establish veterans affairs ministry

The State Council, or China's cabinet, submitted a plan for institutional restructuring at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress on Tuesday, and a ministry of veterans affairs will be established if the plan is passed.



Analysts said the capability of serving veterans is essential for a country to maintain social stability and use the military to solve problems, and the establishment of a ministry of veterans affairs will largely strengthen this capability.



"If the government can't protect and take care of veterans, then the young people's will to serve in the military will be damaged, and the source of the country's military strength will weaken, so this move shows that Chinese government is planning to improve this capability," Zhu Lijia, a professor of public management at the Chinese Academy of Governance, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"The number of veterans will be further increased in the future, and they are a crucial part of our society and are also an important element which affects social stability," Zhu said.



The move aims to protect the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel and their families, improve the service and management system of demobilized military personnel, and make military service an occupation that enjoys public respect, Xinhua reported.



The new ministry will be in charge of making and implementing policies and regulations related to demobilizing military personnel and dealing with related affairs such as their reemployment and training.



"In the future, with expanding national interests and potential threats to national security, China needs to use the military to safeguard regional peace, its own sovereignty and interests when necessary, so this will surely result in casualties. A well-developed and sophisticated veterans' care system will provide more confidence and conditions to the country when considering the use of military forces," said a military expert and a PLA veteran who asks for anonymity.





