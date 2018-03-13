Nearly 3 bln trips recorded during Spring Festival travel rush

Passengers are seen at the ticket-punching entrance of the Changchun Railway Station in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 11, 2018. China's 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, which concluded on March 12, witnessed 2.97 billion passenger trips, according to official data. The traffic is basically the same as that of last year, according to the Ministry of Transport. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers board a ship at Xinhaigang wharf in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 1, 2018.

Workers grind the rails in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 31, 2018.

A technician checks a plane at Taiping International Airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2018.

A passenger enters the station through auto check-in at the Xi'an North Railway Station in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 1, 2018.

A passenger buys bottled water by scanning a QR code on train G8516 from Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, to Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb, 9, 2018.

Chefs prepare food for passengers on train K46 traveling from southeast China's Fuzhou to Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2018.

Migrant workers prepare to ride home in Foshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 7, 2018.

An artist performs a dance on train Z316 from Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to Beijing, Feb. 8, 2018.

A passenger holds up a child to board a train at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2018.