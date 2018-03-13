Civilians start evacuating from rebel-held areas in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Dozens of civilians started evacuating from the rebel-held areas in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.



The civilians, including people with medical conditions, reached the government-controlled Wafidin area in northeast of Damascus through a humanitarian corridor set up between Wafidin and the rebel-held Douma district in Eastern Ghouta.



It is the first massive evacuation of civilians from the area since the corridor was established 14 days ago after a Russian-backed humanitarian pause went into force.

