Black-headed gulls ready to fly back to north as weather turns warm

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/13 17:34:52

Black-headed gulls rest on the Daguan River in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2018. The black-headed gulls that spent the winter in Kunming are ready to fly back to north as the weather turns warm recently. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)


 

Black-headed gulls rest on the Huanxi Bridge in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2018. The black-headed gulls that spent the winter in Kunming are ready to fly back to north as the weather turns warm recently. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
