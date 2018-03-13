Explosion targets Palestinian PM's convoy while visiting Gaza

An explosion went off Tuesday morning near the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minster Rami Hamdallah who was paying a visit to Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.



The blast occurred shortly after the convoy entered Gaza, but no injuries were reported, said the sources.



Hamdallah, accompanied by Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Faraj, visited Gaza, controlled by the Islamic Hamas movement, to overlook the opening of a desalination plant project there.

