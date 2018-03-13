China stocks snap 3-day winning streak

China stocks broke a three-day winning streak and ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by healthcare and consumer stocks, as investors pondered over the impact of a government reshuffle.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.49 percent at 3,310.24 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.88 percent at 4,091.25 points.



The financial sector was down 0.8 percent on Tuesday, with the banking sector basically flat, while most insurers led the decline.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group Co, up 10.02 percent, followed by Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach Co, up 10.02 percent, and Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components Co up 9.98 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co, down 10.01 percent, Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment, down 9.95 percent and Pci-Suntek Technology down 9.75 percent.



Around 17.71 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 91.3 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 19.40 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 20.65 billion.



The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.1 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent.



So far this week, the market capitalization of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.51 percent to 29.66 trillion yuan ($4.68 trillion).





