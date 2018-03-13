Happy birthday:



Time will not be on your side today. You will have to act fast if you want to accomplish everything on your agenda. A friendly encounter with someone new will prove interesting. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9, 11, 15.







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will be able to keep your head above water when disaster strikes by working together with those closest to you. This is not a time for infighting or placing blame. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



If you spend all your time with your head lost in the clouds, you are highly likely to miss out on what is happening right in front of you. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. Take time out to research investment opportunities. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The challenges you face today may prove to be tougher than usual. You may have to sacrifice some of your after work free time in order to accomplish your goals. Love is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be able to help someone a great deal just by listening to them talk about their problems. Even the smallest light can be a great comfort to someone who is struggling against the darkness. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Take the time out to go over your finances and shore up any possible weaknesses that could lead to trouble. Education will enable you to advance your career. Consider enrolling in some night classes. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although a new hobby has captured your attention, take care that you do not let it keep you from handling your responsibilities. It will prove helpful to get a second opinion about an issue you are dealing with. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A number of things will go awry today if you do not focus your attention on the task at hand. Pride will prevent you from achieving success. Do not hesitate to call upon friends for help if you find yourself getting weighed down by tasks. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Laughter will be the best medicine for when you are feeling a bit under the weather. Heading out with friends is sure to provide you with what you need to cheer up. A matter at work will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not hesitate to use everything at your beck and call today. Your connections will prove useful when it comes to dealing with a particularly troublesome issue. Fortune will favor the prepared. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Romance is in the air today. If you are already in a committed relationship this is a good time to put some spark in your love life. If you're single, you may find yourself having to beat back your many admirers. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Consider contributing some of your free time to a worthy cause. By giving to others you will discover that you are getting back far more in return. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A great day is ahead of you today. This will be a great time for a get-together with family and friends. Take advantage of this time to bring some extra positive energy into your life.✭✭✭✭