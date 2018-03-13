Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Valuable violin, briefly
6 Fodder for the paparazzi
11 Bikini part
14 Huge Midwest airport
15 Wet, weatherwise
16 Wriggling fish
17 Mr. Franklin matches his jeans with a ...
19 Attachment to "kid" and "cat"
20 Comfort or console
21 Starsky's TV partner
23 Regular visitor
26 Former Spanish coin
27 Word with "letter" or "can"
28 Beer maker, e.g.
30 Engagement item
31 Concert venue
32 White lie
35 Deli creation
36 Weirdly remarkable
38 President William McKinley's wife
39 Big Aussie bird
40 Oslo native
41 Not ill
42 They're groovy in carpentry
44 Cooked in hot water
46 Big name in sports gaming
48 Common household chore
49 Absolutely detest
50 Tennis great Chris and family
52 Word of fake innocence
53 To Mr. Franklin, the adult population consists of ...
58 Mr.'s complement
59 Michael or Monte of sports legend
60 Adult insect
61 Cash dispenser
62 In a matter-of-fact way
63 Voice in a singing trio
DOWN
1 Unleash the waterworks
2 Common title word
3 Sprinted
4 Springing up
5 Lower in rank
6 Shipping container
7 "To ___ his own"
8 Not quite love
9 New Mexico-to-Maine dir.
10 "Oh, incidentally ..."
11 The position Mr. Franklin plays in baseball is ...
12 Respond
13 Furthest point from Omega
18 Topic du ___
22 "___ your head!"
23 Carriage puller
24 Celery by another name
25 The religion Mr. Franklin founded is ...
26 Certain Ivy League inst.
28 Horn material
29 Russo of films
31 Good-sized land unit
33 One just twiddling his thumbs
34 Possible nickname for America's bird?
36 One way to get a business contract
37 Palindromic time of day
41 Charming in a naive way
43 "And now, without further ___"
44 ___ of Avon (Shakespeare)
45 Surpass in cleverness
46 "___ Mia!" (Abba musical)
47 Call off a spaceflight
48 Comic Bruce
50 One of the deadly sins
51 Colorado skiing site
54 Miscalculate, e.g.
55 Male
56 Psychology 101 topic
57 Partner of "neither"
Solution