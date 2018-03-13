Puzzle

ACROSS1 Valuable violin, briefly6 Fodder for the paparazzi11 Bikini part14 Huge Midwest airport15 Wet, weatherwise16 Wriggling fish17 Mr. Franklin matches his jeans with a ...19 Attachment to "kid" and "cat"20 Comfort or console21 Starsky's TV partner23 Regular visitor26 Former Spanish coin27 Word with "letter" or "can"28 Beer maker, e.g.30 Engagement item31 Concert venue32 White lie35 Deli creation36 Weirdly remarkable38 President William McKinley's wife39 Big Aussie bird40 Oslo native41 Not ill42 They're groovy in carpentry44 Cooked in hot water46 Big name in sports gaming48 Common household chore49 Absolutely detest50 Tennis great Chris and family52 Word of fake innocence53 To Mr. Franklin, the adult population consists of ...58 Mr.'s complement59 Michael or Monte of sports legend60 Adult insect61 Cash dispenser62 In a matter-of-fact way63 Voice in a singing trioDOWN1 Unleash the waterworks2 Common title word3 Sprinted4 Springing up5 Lower in rank6 Shipping container7 "To ___ his own"8 Not quite love9 New Mexico-to-Maine dir.10 "Oh, incidentally ..."11 The position Mr. Franklin plays in baseball is ...12 Respond13 Furthest point from Omega18 Topic du ___22 "___ your head!"23 Carriage puller24 Celery by another name25 The religion Mr. Franklin founded is ...26 Certain Ivy League inst.28 Horn material29 Russo of films31 Good-sized land unit33 One just twiddling his thumbs34 Possible nickname for America's bird?36 One way to get a business contract37 Palindromic time of day41 Charming in a naive way43 "And now, without further ___"44 ___ of Avon (Shakespeare)45 Surpass in cleverness46 "___ Mia!" (Abba musical)47 Call off a spaceflight48 Comic Bruce50 One of the deadly sins51 Colorado skiing site54 Miscalculate, e.g.55 Male56 Psychology 101 topic57 Partner of "neither"

Solution