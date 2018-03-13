Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/13 18:38:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Valuable violin, briefly

  6 Fodder for the paparazzi

 11 Bikini part

 14 Huge Midwest airport

 15 Wet, weatherwise

 16 Wriggling fish

 17 Mr. Franklin matches his jeans with a ...

 19 Attachment to "kid" and "cat"

 20 Comfort or console

 21 Starsky's TV partner

 23 Regular visitor

 26 Former Spanish coin

27 Word with "letter" or "can"

 28 Beer maker, e.g.

 30 Engagement item

 31 Concert venue

 32 White lie

 35 Deli creation

 36 Weirdly remarkable

38 President William McKinley's wife

 39 Big Aussie bird

 40 Oslo native

 41 Not ill

 42 They're groovy in carpentry

 44 Cooked in hot water

 46 Big name in sports gaming

 48 Common household chore

 49 Absolutely detest

 50 Tennis great Chris and family

 52 Word of fake innocence

 53 To Mr. Franklin, the adult population consists of ...

 58 Mr.'s complement

 59 Michael or Monte of sports legend

 60 Adult insect

 61 Cash dispenser

 62 In a matter-of-fact way

 63 Voice in a singing trio

DOWN

  1 Unleash the waterworks

  2 Common title word

  3 Sprinted

  4 Springing up

  5 Lower in rank

  6 Shipping container

  7 "To ___ his own"

  8 Not quite love

  9 New Mexico-to-Maine dir.

 10 "Oh, incidentally ..."

 11 The position Mr. Franklin plays in baseball is ...

 12 Respond

 13 Furthest point from Omega

 18 Topic du ___

 22 "___ your head!"

 23 Carriage puller

 24 Celery by another name

 25 The religion Mr. Franklin founded is ...

 26 Certain Ivy League inst.

 28 Horn material

 29 Russo of films

 31 Good-sized land unit

 33 One just twiddling his thumbs

 34 Possible nickname for America's bird?

 36 One way to get a business contract

 37 Palindromic time of day

 41 Charming in a naive way

 43 "And now, without further ___"

 44 ___ of Avon (Shakespeare)

 45 Surpass in cleverness

 46 "___ Mia!" (Abba musical)

 47 Call off a spaceflight

 48 Comic Bruce

50 One of the deadly sins

 51 Colorado skiing site

 54 Miscalculate, e.g.

 55 Male

 56 Psychology 101 topic

 57 Partner of "neither"

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
