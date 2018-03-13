Discarded bicycles recycled into guardrails

A community in Baoshan district encouraged its residents to exchange their unused, discarded bicycles for daily supplies such as rice and food oil, Shanghai Observer reported Tuesday. This campaign was intended to clean up the community, which was once filled with old bikes. Residents welcomed the idea. The residents' committee further devised an idea to make guardrails out of the discarded bicycles. Residents came together to build recycled guardrails by hand. Men dismantled the bicycles and women and children painted them.

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT