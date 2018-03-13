Learning Chinese

awkward chat



尬聊



(ɡà liáo)

A: How was your get-together yesterday? Did you have a good time?



昨天的聚会怎么样？玩得开心吗？



(zuótiān de jùhuì zěn me yànɡ? wán de kāi xīn ma?)

B: Not great. It was just a table full of people sitting at a table eating. No one knew each other, so all we could do was have an awkward chat.



不怎么样,一桌子人坐在一起吃饭,谁都不认识谁,只剩尬聊。



(bù zěn me yànɡ,yī zhuōzi rén zuò zài yīqǐ chīfàn, shuí dōu bù rènshi shuí, zhī shènɡ ɡà liáo.)

A: I really hate awkward chats. Trying force a topic to talk about is really boring.



我最不喜欢尬聊了,没话找话很没意思。



(wǒ zuì bù xǐhuān ɡà liáo le, méi huà zhǎo huà hěn méi yìsi.)

B: I don't like them either. But sometimes it is hard to avoid an awkward chat. We can't just sit there and not talk!



我也不喜欢。可是尬聊有时候没法避免。我们总不能坐在那里一直不说话吧！



(wǒ yě bù xǐhuān. kěshì ɡàliáo yǒu shí hòu méi fǎ bìmiǎn. wǒmen zǒnɡ bù nénɡ zuò zài nàlǐ yīzhí bù shuō huà ba)





