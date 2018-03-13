Shanghai sees 230,000 consumer complaints

Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce received over 230,000 consumer complaints in 2017. The authority also helped consumers receive compensation estimated at 85 million yuan ($13.4 million), Laodong Daily reported Tuesday.



The top-10 tort cases in 2017 were released by the authority Monday, including illegal advertisements, false or misleading propaganda and unqualified products. An estimated 230,000 cases were processed and solved by the authority in 2017. The number of complaints was about 100 percent higher than in 2016.



The authority solved 1,368 criminal cases related to consumer rights and product quality in 2017. Additionally, the authority aims to improve local consumer rights protection system, and to further manage the city's consumption environment in order to meet local needs.





