New Shanghai History Museum venue to open this month

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/13 18:53:40

Historical highlights





Located at No.325 Nanjing Road, formerly a horse racing club established in Shanghai in 1850, the building has been home to the Shanghai Library, the Shanghai Museum, the Shanghai Sports Palace and the Shanghai Art Museum over different periods in history.



In 2012, the Shanghai Art Museum moved to Pudong New Area and the building was left unused. According to Cultural Shanghai, the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture, Radio, Film and TV, and the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture Heritage, the building is an important landmark and a protected cultural heritage.



The 23,000-square-meter museum boasts a 9,800-square-meter exhibition area consisting of an east building, a west building and a courtyard.



The east building contains exhibitions portraying the history of ancient and modern Shanghai. It presents major local historical event during different development periods of Shanghai.



Over 1,000 cultural relics will be displayed, among which 80 percent are being debuted to the public for the first time.



The west building will present special exhibitions. A public education zone and other services can be found in this building as well. The museum will introduce interactive multi-media facilities aiming to tell Shanghai's story through immersive high technologies.



Roving venue



According to a 2017 report by thepaper.cn, Shanghai began renovating the ancient building in 2015 after the Shanghai Art Museum moved to Pudong. Its latest incarnation, the new History Museum, is an important part of the city's



In November of 2017, the museum started trial operations to conduct pressure tests on all aspects of the site including visitor flow and service facilities. More than 10,000 visitors were received during this soft-launch.



Shanghai History Museum itself first opened in 1984 at an exhibition hall in Changning district. With about 1,300 cultural relics, documents and pictures, the 900-square-meter exhibition presented Shanghai's history from ancient times through 1949.



In 1991, the exhibit was officially named the Shanghai History Museum. About three months later, it was relocated to No.1286 Hongqiao Road of Changning district. However, it lost its lease in 1999, which is when the museum started roving exhibitions in temporary venues throughout China and the world.



The new museum contains more than 110,000 collections mainly obtained from cultural heritage ­protection authorities and via donations.



It also boasts ancient collections of potteries and stones excavated from local dig sites.



Zhang Lan, leader of the museum's construction team, said in a November 2017 news report by eastday.com that he felt very proud and honored that the museum has finally found a home.



According to Zhang, the old ­building is in good condition and is as an important part of local history as the relics displayed inside it.



