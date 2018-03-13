City to build base for films, television series productions

Shanghai will build its first high-quality film and television series base, authorities announced Monday.



The project, to be located near the northern bank of Suzhou Creek in the downtown area of the Chinese financial hub, will be jointly developed by the government of Jing'an district and Shanghai Media Group.



The project will cover an area of 300,000 square meters and will have film and television-making studios, production centers, workshops for industry experts, as well as apartments and hotels for employees and visiting stars.



The base will focus on film and television, digital content and creative design. Cultural industries and tourism will also be developed.



Shanghai is 300 kilometers away from Hengdian, one of China's biggest film and television program production centers, located in East China's Zhejiang Province. About 70 percent of the country's films and TV series are shot in Hengdian.



A number of ancient buildings, including the palace of Qinshihuang, China's first emperor, have been replicated there.

