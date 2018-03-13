Eye-catching news: Boy gets eyelid stuck in zipper

Firefighters in Jiangsu Province had to free a young boy from his jacket zipper on Monday after his eyelid became caught in its teeth.



The young boy's eyelid became stuck in the metallic zipper when he lowered his head while taking off his jacket, media reported.



With the slightest movement causing tremendous pain, the boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Soochow University for treatment.



However, doctors felt the delicate situation was a job for the local fire department.



Firefighters cut through his jacket and pulled the zipper apart with pliers. The process was over in a few minutes.



The boy was treated for minor injuries and released within hours of the incident.



Modern Express

