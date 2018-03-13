That’s no dog: Police seize pet bear from mistaken villager

The Asian black bear cub sits in the cage as it was found by police. Photo: China News Service

Police in Southwest China's Yunnan Province seized an endangered bear cub from a villager who told officers he adopted it believing it was a dog.The man, surnamed Yang, said he found "Hanhan" three years earlier while hunting for mushrooms in the mountains near Lijiang.A neighbor informed authorities on February 23 after seeing posts about the animal on WeChat.Yunnan forestry police not only found Hanhan chained in a rebar cage, but also confirmed it was an 80-kilogram Asian black bear, a State-protected species.Yang claimed he first adopted Hanhan thinking it was a puppy - until he started growing.Yang faced charges of criminal possession of an endangered species, authorities said.However, he was not charged due to his cooperation with authorities and their belief that Yang did not intend to profit from the bear.The bear was handed to Lijiang forestry officials on March 6.China News Service