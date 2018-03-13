China approves Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto with conditions

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Tuesday that it has approved Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto with extra restrictive items, according to a statement posted on the ministry's official website.



MOFCOM filed the acquisition case and began reviewing it on February 24, 2017 due to the concentration of the undertakings, which the ministry said has or possibly has an excluding or restrictive effect on China's non-selective herbicide and vegetable seed markets as well as the corn, soybean, cotton and digital agriculture markets globally.



Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and crop company, made a $62 billion offer for US-based seeds giant Monsanto in May 2016 at $122 per share.



MOFCOM decided to approve the acquisition by adding such requirements as ordering Bayer to spin off some businesses globally, including vegetable seeds, corn, soybean, cotton and herbicide, according to the statement.



Besides, the ministry said given fair and unbiased clauses, Bayer and Monsanto as well as their entity after concentration should allow all China's agricultural program developers to connect their applications to the digital farming platform that the two giants use in China.



Also, all Chinese users should be allowed to register and use the digital farming products or applications offered by the two giants and their entity, it added.



The case is under further review, with the deadline falling on Thursday.



Bayer and Monsanto will together account for around 28 percent of global sales of pesticides and herbicides after the takeover, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal in September 2016.



The companies said they would be seeking antitrust approval in 30 global jurisdictions.



Bayer is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its bid for Monsanto, Reuters reported on February 28, citing sources.



The deadline for the EU verdict of the merger between the two multinationals has been extended to April 5 this year.