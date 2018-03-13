China's national legislature hears draft supervision law, cabinet reshuffle plan

Chinese lawmakers Tuesday heard a draft supervision law and a reshuffle plan on the State Council, or the cabinet, at the ongoing national legislative session.



Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng attended the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).



NPC deputies adopted a decision on special committees of the 13th NPC, a voting method for their chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members, as well as a list of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee and the NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee.





