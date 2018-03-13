AI can boost growth potential of China’s digital economy

The Government Work Report delivered at the opening meeting of the ongoing 13th National People's Congress highlighted artificial intelligence (AI), giving companies in the sector more confidence, said a senior executive from US-based technology firm Evernote.



"It's heartening to see in the work report that the Chinese government is once again highlighting AI, and doubling down its efforts to incorporate AI into various industries," Raymond Tang, CEO of Yinxiang Biji (Evernote China), said in a note sent to the Global Times on Monday.



"Moreover, as a technology company, we are keen to learn more about agendas relating to the digital economy and human capital development, both of which are important engines for China's growth," he said.



Tang said China's 2018 GDP is likely to see stable growth of around 6.5 percent, offering motivation for his company to continue deepening its localization strategy.



He also expressed interest in how the government will implement China's "Internet Plus" strategy.



China has taken a digital-first approach in order to promote technology development, much of it attributed to long-term visions set out at the annual two sessions meetings.



"Now, Chinese application designs are being incorporated into global platforms," he noted. "In the future, we foresee significant differences between the local and global platforms, in terms of functions, layout and user interaction," Tang said.



Further promotion of the development of AI is needed, as it will be valuable for the IT industry and will help the whole nation in "building the country into a digital China," he said.





