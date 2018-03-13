Voices

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/13 20:58:39

"China's manufacturing industry has developed very rapidly. Our country needs to establish a technological dividend as soon as possible."

Liang Wen'gen

A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and chairman of Sany Group



"The taxation systems of [South China's] Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao are expected to be simplified, which will benefit investors."

Wang Tingcong

A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and chairman of Nameson Group



"Information technology firms need to quicken development and help small and medium-sized firms by empowering them with cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence."

Sun Pishu

A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and chairman and CEO of Inspur Group



Posted in: ECONOMY
