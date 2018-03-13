"China's manufacturing industry has developed very rapidly. Our country needs to establish a technological dividend as soon as possible."



Liang Wen'gen



A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and chairman of Sany Group





"The taxation systems of [South China's] Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao are expected to be simplified, which will benefit investors."



Wang Tingcong



A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and chairman of Nameson Group





"Information technology firms need to quicken development and help small and medium-sized firms by empowering them with cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence."



Sun Pishu



A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and chairman and CEO of Inspur Group



