Constitution change strengthens rule of law

The first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) adopted an amendment to China's Constitution with an overwhelming majority Sunday. The Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the sentence "the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics" have been written into the Constitution. The amendment also includes removing the term limits of the Chinese president and vice president and listing the supervisory commissions as a new type of State organs. What's the significance of the constitutional amendment? Global Times reporter Bai Yunyi talked to four members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on the issue.

Zhang Hongzhi, deputy director of the Party Literature Research Center of the CPC Central Committee



The CPC's leadership, which is the Chinese political system's most substantive feature and biggest advantage, serves as the core of all the progress China has made since its founding and the reform and opening-up. Some Western countries believe that the adoption of market economy is the main reason for China's development. But why did many other countries with market economies not maintain long-term, stable and high-speed growth like China? The secret lies in the fact that under the leadership of CPC, China has integrated the advantages of the market economy with those of the socialist system.



Another major significance of the constitutional amendment is that huge progress has been made in improving the leadership system of the Party and the State. A consistent stipulation about the term of China's Party, State and the military head is beneficial for the stability of the country's core leadership.

Li Baoping, director of the Institute of Sociology & Law, Ningxia Academy of Social Sciences



The constitutional amendment reflects the important achievements China made in promoting the rule of law and modernizing the State governance system and its governing capability since the 18th CPC National Congress. A constitutional basis is needed in reforming the supervision system and giving legislative powers to cities. To write these achievements into the Constitution demonstrates China's propensity to build a country under the rule of law.



The constitutional revision also embodies the characteristics of China's economic and social development. For example, in the current stage of development, apart from economic growth, we have also paid more attention to social development and ecology, so "social and ecological advancement" was written into the Constitution. Ethnic relations have also undergone significant changes, therefore we added "harmony" to the socialist ethnic relations of equality, unity, mutual assistance in the Constitution, showing new characteristics of ethnicities in the new era and placing higher demands on the development of future ethnic relations.

Liu Zhenyu, vice minister of Justice



Listing the supervisory commissions as a new type of State organs demonstrates the Party's determination to enhance anti-corruption efforts with institutional changes. The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind being incorporated into the Constitution aims to reaffirm China's insistence on peaceful development. China's responsibility and attitude as a major power and increasing international influence will be clearly reflected in the Constitution.

Sun Qingju, former deputy president of Party School of the CPC Central Committee



This constitutional amendment, with far-reaching significance shows the development of the Party and its increasing role in governing the country under the rule of law.



A very important change is the addition of the clause that the leadership of CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which is not only in line with the social and political conditions in the country but is an inevitable requirement for breaking new ground for socialist development with Chinese characteristics and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



It also means that the Party's rule has been further strengthened, and the socialist system further consolidated, which has great significance in ensuring the prosperity and long-term stability of the Party and the country, and enhancing China's influence in the international arena.