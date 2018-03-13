ABC to raise up to $15.8b via private placement to boost capital adequacy

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2018/3/13 21:33:40





Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), China's third-largest bank, said on Monday it will raise up to 100 billion yuan ($15.81 billion) in the biggest A-share private placement by a listed Chinese commercial bank.The bank will use the money to replenish its common equity Tier 1 capital and boost its capital adequacy ratio, AgBank said in a securities filing.Large State banks are accelerating efforts to write off bad debt and boost their bad loan provisions as part of a nationwide campaign to reduce risk in the commercial banking industry.Regulators have announced rules to broaden banks' capital tools and relax loan provisioning requirements so that lenders can have greater scope to sell off bad loans and move off-balance-sheet business to their loan books.The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) cut the provision coverage ratio for commercial banks to a range of 120 percent to 150 percent from 150 percent previously, a move that will give banks more capital so they can lend more to support economic activity.The CBRC is also amending rules for commercial banks to issue perpetual bonds, convertible capital instruments and other innovative loss-absorbing debt instruments to replenish their capital, the authority said on Monday.The CBRC requires systemically important banks such as ABC to have a minimum core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 8.5 percent by the end of 2018 and a minimum Tier 1 level of 9.5 percent.Banks are responding to the tighter regulation by reviewing their capital planning and implementing measures, including access to capital markets, said Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service.Central Huijin Investment Co, the Ministry of Finance , China National Tobacco Corp, Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management Co, Zhongwei Capital, China National Tobacco Corp Hubei Province Co and New China Life Insurance will be the subscribers to ABC's private placement.State-owned investment company Central Huijin has proposed an investment of 40.03 billion yuan in ABC, while the Finance Ministry has proposed a 39.21 billion yuan investment.The bank's nonperforming loan ratio declined to 1.81 percent from 2.37 percent a year earlier.