Overseas M&A data

Europe, the Middle East and Africa were the most active regions for China's A-share listed companies to conduct overseas mergers and acquisitions (M&As) from 2012 to 2017, a report from consulting firm PwC showed on Tuesday.



There were 69 deals in those regions, followed by 55 in the Americas and 48 in Asia.



Helen Mallovy Hicks, PwC global valuations leader, said investment in new economy drivers like fintech and healthcare in countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes are creating opportunities for investors to explore and leverage.