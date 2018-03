Electronics supplier TCL said Tuesday that it will set up a research and development (R&D) center in Eastern Europe focused on artificial intelligence (AI).



"We plan to establish an R&D center in Eastern Europe as there is an excellent talent pool engaged in mathematics research, and the foundation of AI lies in mathematics, big data and calculations," said Li Dongsheng, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and CEO of TCL, on the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions.