Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/13 21:48:39
11.7%
Year-on-year increase of air travel in China during the Spring Festival holidays to 65.41 million passengers, media reported on Tuesday.
31.4%
Projected annual growth rate of APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) spending on robotics to $133 billion in 2021, IDC said.
2b yuan
Value of China's first investment fund for the internet insurance industry, established in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province.
25%
Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to sell, the Wall Street Journal reported.
20-30%
General increase for the financing cost of China's small and micro-sized enterprises since the start of this year, media reports said.