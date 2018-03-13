Figuratively Speaking

11.7%



Year-on-year increase of air travel in China during the Spring Festival holidays to 65.41 million passengers, media reported on Tuesday.



31.4%



Projected annual growth rate of APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) spending on robotics to $133 billion in 2021, IDC said.



2b yuan



Value of China's first investment fund for the internet insurance industry, established in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province.



25%



Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to sell, the Wall Street Journal reported.



20-30%



General increase for the financing cost of China's small and micro-sized enterprises since the start of this year, media reports said.





