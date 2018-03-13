Jaguar Land Rover showcases luxury, electric models in Geneva







British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover introduced two sport utility vehicle (SUV) models - the Jaguar I-PACE and the Range Rover SV Coupé - at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show, highlighting the company's focus on luxury SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs)."As Jaguar Land Rover's first all-electric SUV model, the Jaguar I-PACE puts the legendary British luxury brand at the forefront of the EV revolution," the company stated ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, which kicked off on March 6.The Jaguar I-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar's successful PACE family and it projected sustainable sports car performance, all-wheel-drive agility and five-seat practicality. "This is a real electric alternative to a traditional premium SUV," Jaguar Land Rover said.The Jaguar I-PACE also represented the British brand's latest technological achievement in its electrification drive and spearheaded more EV models from the company. Using a direct-current 100-kilowatt rapid charger, the Jaguar I-PACE will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in less than 40 minutes. It has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures.The Jaguar I-PACE was a real electric alternative to traditional SUVs, while the Range Rover SV Coupé represented pure British luxury. At the motor show in the Swiss capital, the limited edition two-door Range Rover SV Coupé was a real eye-catcher.Jaguar Land Rover claimed that the Range Rover SV Coupé is the world's first full-size luxury SUV coupé and the newest addition to the Range Rover family - the luxury SUV sector Land Rover created half a century ago."Made in Britain, the SV Coupé is a dramatic and desirable addition to the Range Rover portfolio, combining a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior that sets new standards for materials and craftsmanship, with extensive personalization options," introduced by Jaguar Land Rover.The two-door SUV coupé will be hand-crafted by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations in the UK for clients around the world. But the number of Range Rover SV Coupé SUVs will be limited to 999."Jaguar Land Rover is at the forefront of technology and desirability in Geneva. The Jaguar I-PACE is the electric vehicle drivers have been waiting for and the Range Rover SV Coupé is the most luxurious and exclusive SUV," said Prof Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, in a statement.At the Geneva Motor Show, Jaguar Land Rover also showcased some of its latest models, including the one-off, tailor-made XJ6 Series III.This "new" 1984 Jaguar XJ6 Series III was commissioned by Iron Maiden drummer and lifelong Jaguar fan Nicko McBrain, and it featured a host of custom touches and draws inspiration from Jaguar's illustrious back catalogue and McBrain's musical heritage.