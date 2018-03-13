Federer rolls into fourth round at Indian Wells

World No.1 Roger Federer stepped up his bid for a sixth Indian Wells Masters title with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Filip Krajinovic on Monday.



The 36-year-old marvel continues to defy the aging process as he needed just 58 minutes to overpower the Serb with a brilliant display of Swiss timing.



"I was feeling like he was not loving my slice and I was also mixing in drop shots," said ­Federer, who extended his perfect record this season to 14-0.



"I was able to mix up my game nicely, make it difficult for him."



Federer, who is the defending champion and trying to win a record sixth title in the California desert, was on the center stadium for the third day in a row.



His opening match on Saturday night against Federico Delbonis carried over into Sunday afternoon after heavy rains forced a postponement of ­several night matches.



Federer has already won two titles in 2018, claiming his 20th Grand Slam crown by winning the Australian Open in January. The other victory came in Rotterdam.



In the next round he faces Jeremy Chardy, who beat fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.



In other men's matches, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem became the latest top seed to fall as he was forced to retire from his match with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in the third set with a right ankle sprain. Cuevas was leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-2 when Thiem packed it in.



Also, American Taylor Fritz defeated Fernando Verdasco of Spain 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1), Croatia's Borna Coric breezed past Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3 and Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain stopped Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 7-5.



