Hall of Famer Rodman admits drunk driving, receives 3 years’ probation

Dennis Rodman, a five-time NBA champion, was sentenced to three years' probation on Monday after admitting drunk driving.



Rodman, 56, who failed a breath test after he was stopped in Newport Beach, southern California in January for a ­vehicle violation, was also ordered to ­undergo a ninth-month first offender alcohol program.



"The court made the right call. In issuing the sentence, the court recognized Dennis' intensive inpatient rehabilitation and his commitment to treatment," said Rodman's attorney, Paul S. Meyer.



"Dennis has accepted responsibility for his sobriety and has made great progress."



Rodman, who admitted two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, has already served 30 days in a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, Meyer said.



A 90-day jail sentence was stayed, meaning it will not be imposed if he clears the three years of informal probation without violating its terms.



He had almost three times the legal limit of blood alcohol when arrested, just days after providing proof that he had completed 30 hours of community service over a hit-and-run in July 2016.



