Hulk magic sends SIPG into last 16

Shanghai SIPG forward Hulk runs toward the ball in their Asian Champions League group match against South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on Tuesday in Ulsan, South Korea. Photo: IC

A moment of magic from Hulk set up fellow Brazilian Elkeson for the winner as Shanghai SIPG reached the last 16 of the Asian Champions League with a 1-0 at Ulsan Hyundai in South Korea on Tuesday.The burly forward burst past fullback Lee Myung-jae in the 50th minute with power and pace before cutting back the deftest of passes to give the onrushing Elkeson a simple finish.But the Chinese Super League side had to ride their luck in South Korea as Ulsan squandered a succession of chances after dominating possession in the Group F encounter.Ulsan will in particular be cursing a crazy couple of minutes that should have seen them go to halftime with at least a one-goal advantage.Yohei Toyoda shot wide in the 39th minute and within 60 seconds the Japanese striker inexplicably blazed over from just two meters out when it seemed easier to score with the goalmouth gaping.Two minutes later with the SIPG defense still all at sea, Ricard Windbichler found space at the edge of the six-yard (5.5-meter) box but cannoned a right-foot volley against the crossbar.Earlier in Group F, Kosta Barbarouses fired home a dramatic last-minute winner to keep Melbourne Victory in the hunt for the last 16 with a 1-0 victory against Kawasaki Frontale.The teams were deadlocked until the New Zealand winger got on the end of a chest down from Terry Antonis in the 90th minute to smash home with his left foot for Melbourne's first win of the campaign.It lifts Victory to five points, level with Ulsan who have a better goal difference, and those two teams are set to clash next in Ulsan on April 4.Shanghai SIPG are unbeaten on 10 points at the top and guaranteed a place in the knockout stages while Kawasaki, quarterfinalists last year, are bottom with just one point.Qualification from Group H is still wide open after leaders Kashima Antlers drew 1-1 at home to Sydney FC.Unbeaten Antlers looked on their way to a third win in four matches this term when Mu Kanazaki's close-range header gave the Japanese side a 27th-minute lead.But Sydney clung on to their faint hopes of qualification with 20 minutes to go when Luke Wilkshire's cross was met firmly by the head of Matt Simon, who equalized from six yards.The Australian side remain bottom on two points with Kashima topping the group on eight.China's Shanghai Shenhua lost 2-0 at home to South Korea's Suwon Bluewings.All four teams still have chances of advancing to the knockout stages with two rounds remaining.