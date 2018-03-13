PSG boss Al-Khelaifi visits injured Neymar in Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has visited injured superstar Neymar at his luxury home in Brazil amid rumors swirling about the striker's intention to quit the club.



The star's father, Neymar Santos Sr, posted pictures late Monday of the meeting on ­Instagram. "Visit of the day at @neymarjr! Thanks @PSG," he wrote.



In one picture, Neymar gives the thumbs up, flanked by ­Al-Khelaifi and his father.



The world's most expensive player broke a bone in his right foot on February 25 and faces weeks of recuperation following surgery in early March.



Unconfirmed media reports are swirling in Europe that Neymar has also grown disenchanted with PSG, who crashed out of the Champions League as the forward missed the second leg on March 6, and wants to return to Barcelona or even join rivals Real Madrid.



Brazil's national team are hoping the striker will be back to full fitness in time to help lead the campaign at the World Cup starting in Russia on June 14.



