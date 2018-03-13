Japan cagey after talks with South Korea

Differences between Japan and South Korea on how to handle North Korea
emerged on Tuesday with South Korea upbeat on prospects but a more cautious Japan demanding that North Korea account for Japanese people it says North Korea abducted decades ago.
Signs of easing tension with North Korea began at the Winter Olympics when the North sent a delegation south for the Games, after more than a year of rising alarm over the North's nuclear weapon and missile tests.
Japan has been more guarded about the prospect of talks between the two Koreas, and between North Korea and the US. Japan has warned that "talks for the sake of talks" would be unacceptable.
South Korean officials have been briefing neighbors and allies, including Japan, on a South Korean delegation's visit to North Korea last week, which included talks with leader Kim Jong-un
and agreements on summits with both South Korea and the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday met South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon. Suh, a member of the South Korean team that visited North Korea, held talks on Monday with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono.
Abe told Suh that Japan wanted any denuclearization talks with North Korea to also address a dispute over the abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s. He also said North Korea had to show its willingness to disarm.
"A resolution of the abduction, nuclear and missile issues is Japan's core policy," Abe said. "North Korea must match its words with actions."
Abe has made the abductions a keystone of his political career and has said he would not rest until all 13 of the people North Korea admitted to kidnapping have returned and divulges information about the others Japan suspects were taken to train North Korean spies.
North Korea allowed five people it abducted to return to Japan. Abe's call for abductions to be included in North Korean talks may be a source of friction with South Korea. South Korea's presidential office made no mention of Abe's call in a statement after his talks with Suh.
The South's presidential Blue House said Abe told Suh he did not believe North Korea would use the summits to buy time to pursue nuclear and missile programs.