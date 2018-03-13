US farming group targets president with free-trade ads

A farm lobbying group is spending $500,000 to air television ads on channels near US President Donald Trump's home in Florida to encourage free trade, with the group worried recent metal tariffs could result in retaliation against US agricultural goods.



Farmers for Free Trade on Tuesday said it would run ads on programs the president is known to watch - including Fox and Friends and MSNBC's Morning Joe in southern Florida where Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is located. The ads will start this week and run four weeks, including late March through early April when Congress is out of session and the president is more likely to visit Mar-a-Largo.



"Farmers are increasingly worried about what they are seeing from Washington DC on trade," said Democratic former US senator Max Baucus of Montana, who is a co-founder of the Farmers for Free Trade coalition.



"When the US engages in a tit-for-tat fight with our trading partners, farmers pay the price."



Trump last week signed import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, with members of his own party worrying the move could result in retaliatory measures.



Chinese officials have said US soybeans are a prime target for retaliation against tariffs, according to the American Soybean Association.



Farm groups hold sway with Republicans and overlap heavily with Trump's political base.





