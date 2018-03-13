Government reshuffle responds to public demand

China on Tuesday unveiled a cabinet reshuffle plan, which kicks off reform of the Communist Party of China and State institutions. The shake-up will cut eight ministerial-level entities and seven vice-ministerial-level ones at the State Council. The State Council will eventually be comprised of 26 ministries and commissions in addition to the General Office.



The extensive reshuffle will also include reform of the Party, government and military organizations. More actions are expected.



Institutional reform is a knotty issue that the rulers wouldn't want to touch unless they wanted real action. Such reforms are rarely heard of in the world.



China has made such shake-ups more frequently and profoundly than any other country since reform and opening-up. This first of all shows that the Party and government have the courage to touch on problems. Continuous reform has happened over the decades as China has enjoyed faster economic growth than other powers and dramatic changes in its society and internal structure. Institutional reform has helped the country handle challenges, solve systematic problems in the government and enhance governance efficiency.



The restructuring has shown an unprecedented scale, scope, depth and coordination as in the new era there are major changes to China's internal and external environment, missions and tasks. This demonstrates the ambition of the Party and government to achieve the two centenary goals put forward at the 19th CPC National Congress.



The reshuffle will significantly improve organization of State institutions as the new ones respond to much-discussed issues of the day. For instance, the combination of banking and insurance regulatory commissions facilitates better coordination. As veterans attract more attention, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has been set up.



Despite the growing workload of the Party and government as China develops, people hope the number of institutions can be reduced. Institutional reform should respond to what people care about most: fewer but more committed officials. In this sense, the latest restructuring has complied with public opinion.



The reshuffle has more significance. Above all, its most important aim is to strengthen Party leadership. China has become the second largest economy in the world and is deeply engaged in globalization. Its governance system and capability must catch up with modernization and meanwhile maintain Chinese characteristics. Party leadership must be upheld to make China's modernization stable and sustainable and avoid getting lost.



The reshuffle must serve the interests of the Chinese people, not any agency or group. The shake-up of overlapping or marginalized institutions may touch upon some vested interests. Sometimes to avoid such troubles, reforms can be muddled.



This happens in other countries more or less. To address these issues depends on a powerful political authority. China has advanced reform because the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has the authority required.



Institutional restructuring has given a brand new look to the Party and government. This marks China's march on a new journey in a new era and is a solemn commitment of the Party and government to serve the people.





Newspaper headline: Govt reshuffle responds to public demand



