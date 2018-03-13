Nation repels protectionism through global trade: envoy

China's commitment to global trade and investment pushes against growing protectionism, Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid told the Global Times during China's ongoing sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, adding that China's foreign policy is "proactive" and "responsible."



Since US President Donald Trump laid out his "America First" policy in 2017, a series of US actions such as increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports have caused fears of protectionism worldwide.



"China has signed a number of free trade agreements with other countries, its commitment for global trade and investment is a vital push against growing protectionism," Khalid said.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report at the opening session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5.



"The government work report not only shows remarkable achievements in socio-economic development during the last five years, but has also outlined an all-round and comprehensive policy direction for a sustainable, high-quality, people-centered and innovative Chinese economy, as well as China's commitment to a new type of international relations based on openness, cooperation, integration and mutual assistance," Khalid said.



During a news conference at the 13th NPC on March 8, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that following the 19th Party Congress, China will work with other countries to foster a new type of international relations and to build a global community with a shared future.



"Our vision is to forge a new type of international relations that features mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation and to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity," Wang said.