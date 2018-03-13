China shares technology with nuclear reactor exports

China's exports of nuclear reactors will not threaten the world, but will be an opportunity to share its technology and help countries develop, nuclear specialists said on Monday.



By exporting nuclear reactors, China is actually providing a convenience to the world, said Luo Qi, a member of the 13th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and head of the Nuclear Power Institute of China.



The Financial Times reported in August 2017 that China had been scheduled to construct nuclear facilities in Argentina, the UK and Iran and was bidding for more. "Time will tell whether these developments represent an opportunity or a forewarning of China's grand nuclear ambitions," the report said.



"The reactors can mobilize local employment and generate tax income," Luo told the Global Times. Each reactor can bring a production value of 100 billion yuan ($15.8 billion). Moreover, nuclear reactors can raise the educational and industrial levels of recipient countries, he said.



Political relations between recipient countries and China will be further strengthened on government-to-government and civilian levels, Luo noted. "Exporting nuclear reactors is consistent with China's Belt and Road initiative."



Luo stressed that the country is knowledgeable in building nuclear power plants and has the most sophisticated technology, though the share of nuclear power to total electrical supply is relatively low, at only two percent.



A total of 72 countries and regions have developed or are planning to develop nuclear power, with 41 of them along the Belt and Road, Liu Wei, a deputy of the National People's Congress (NPC) and general manager of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co. Ltd, said at a press conference on Sunday.



China's Hualong One technology was applied in Pakistan's Karachi nuclear power plant in October 2017, and in November, a contract to build the "Chashma 5" reactor in Pakistan's Chashma power plant was signed.





