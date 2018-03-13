Tibet hired 700,000 to protect environment in 2017

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region hired 700,000 people to protect the environment in 2017, according to the regional environmental protection agency.



The jobs, mainly as wildlife and forest rangers in natural reserves, were given to former farmers and herders. Each receives an annual salary of 3,000 yuan ($474).



Tashi Phuntsok, 36, is a wildlife ranger. With a motorcycle and a telescope, he patrols Siling Lake, a large plateau lake, to help protect endangered bird species. "Protecting wildlife is protecting our homeland," he said.



Over the past five years, Tibet has spent 25.4 billion yuan in wages for local residents who protect the plateau's forests, meadows, and wetlands. Tibet has 47 nature reserves covering more than 413,000 square kilometers.



Xinhua

