South Korea diplomacy deserves praise: Chinese observers

South Korea's intensive diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula deserves praise and has achieved success in striving to resolve the penisula issue through peace talks, Chinese observers said.



South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, who was part of the delegation that met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump last week, met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday to update Abe on the delegation's recent visit, Japan's NHK reported Tuesday.



Just a day ago on Monday, South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, came to Beijing to brief Chinese leaders on the peninsula.



Chung thanked China for its leading role in helping make positive changes on the peninsula and said South Korea was willing to coordinate closely with China to maintain the current momentum, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



South Korea's envoys are also scheduled to visit Russia, although the details have yet to be announced, Reuters said.



The South Korean envoys' visits to China and Japan came after a breakthrough on the peninsula issue, which Chung told the media about in Washington after meeting US President Donald Trump: Trump would meet Kim "by May to achieve permanent denuclearization," he said.



"South Korea's whirlwind diplomacy since the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, which helped lead to landmark talks between North and South Korea on denuclearization next month, and North Korea and US in May, is regarded as a success and has drawn applause from the international community," said Lü Chao, a researcher at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences.



South Korea's brief to China, Russia and Japan, countries of the Six-Party talks, reflected that Seoul has realized that denuclearization of the peninsula must be agreed to by all parties concerned, Lü said.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a daily briefing Tuesday that China supported the peninsula issue being resolved through restarting negotiations, and expected the summit talks between North and South Korea, and North Korea and the US to be held successfully.



China would continue to push all parties concerned for talks and to reach a peaceful, stable and denuclearized Korean Peninsula, Lü said.



Zheng Jiyong, director of the Shanghai-based Fudan University Center for Korean Studies, told the Global Times that the positive change on the Korean Peninsula also conforms to China's goal of reaching peace and stability on the peninsula through peaceful means including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.



"The recent intensive diplomacy has changed South Korea's previous role of being ignored and excluded on the peninsula issue, and for the first time made the country enter the key spot," Zheng said.



However, Lü warned that as it involved deep-rooted issues, denuclearization and peace on the peninsula would not be completely resolved through one or two summit talks alone.



"To realize peace on the peninsula needs global efforts," Lü said.



