Website evicts teen troll for abusing 10-year-old

A 15-year-old net user was banished from a popular anime and gaming website on Tuesday amid rising concerns about youth and teenage trolling on the Chinese internet.



"We have permanently banned the account named Kelisi and removed vulgar content that net users reported," according to a notice sent to the Global Times by Bilibili, China's most popular game and animation platform.



The platform received a tip-off from other users on Monday, the notice said.



Kelisi had used "abominable speech and behavior" toward another teenage user, it said.



The notice followed a complaint Saturday on the popular gaming forum nga.com that Kelisi told a 10-year-old girl to "learn and have 'literary sex' with him" via an instant messaging service.



According to the alleged victim's mother, Kelisi also urged the girl to run away from home and commit suicide.



The mother's post was reposted on microblog Sina Weibo and received more than 23,000 comments, with most users expressing anger at Kelisi and concern about the online environment for young net users.



"Nowadays a lot of online platforms are really nasty, full of dirty words… They badly influence children," Weibo user Gaoshangshimuzhiming posted on Saturday.



China has no law to tame teenage net users like Kelisi, noted another Weibo user, Albun Fayr.



"Netizens responded using nothing but internet violence to solve the problem," Albun Fayr said.



"Platforms should be assigned more responsibility to contain inappropriate content in good time, and this can only be realized by a complete law system," Qin An, an expert on cybersecurity at the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, told the Global Times.



Bilibili vowed to set up a website that protects the legal rights of teenagers, the notice also said.



