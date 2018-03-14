Trump starts new wave of word war with California during border wall tour

US President Donald Trump triggered a new verbal battle with the western state of California while saying "I think the governor of California is doing a terrible job of running the state of California."



During his first visit to California on Tuesday since he was sworn into the White House last January, Trump slammed California Governor Jerry Brown's tax policy, asserting that the state has the highest rate in the country."



The taxes are way, way out of whack and people are going to start to move pretty soon, Trump said.



However, result from Public Policy Institute of California's January poll showed that in the state, Brown enjoyed 56 percent approval rate with only 29 disapproval, while Trump has one of the poorest performance in history by 26 percent approvla to 71 percent disapproval rate.



Brown has been critical of the president throughout the first year in his tenure, including regularly faulting the plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico.



Both Trump and Brown exchanged fires on this issue even before Air Force One landed in California.



Trump tweeting Tuesday morning: "California's sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk."



"Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP!" it added.



However, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra mocked Trump's trip earlier and responded to Trump's remarks very quickly.



One day before Trump's visit to California, Brown, who was reportedly having no plan to meet the president during his visit, offered an invitation Monday.



"After you've examined your wall prototypes on the border, I invite you to head north to the Central Valley - the heart of California," Brown said in a letter released publicly. "You see, in California we are focusing on bridges, not walls. And that's more than just a figure of speech."

