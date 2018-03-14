Sierra Leone to hold presidential runoff

A presidential runoff will be held in Sierra Leone on March 27, between the top two runners since none of the candidates obtained at least 55 percent of the ballot in the first round, Sierra Leone's National Electoral Commission (NEC) said on Tuesday.



According to the results released by the NEC, Samura Kamara, the candidate of the ruling All People's Congress(APC), obtained 1,082,748 votes, or 42.7 percent of the total valid votes cast, while his challenger, Julius Maada Bio of the main opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) obtained 1,097,482 votes, or 43.3 percent.



Sierra Leone's general election started on March 7. Sixteen registered political parties including the ruling APC and the main opposition SLPP participated in the election.

