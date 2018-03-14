Russia detains sixty foreigners allegedly recruiting supporters for IS

Sixty foreign citizens on charge of creating channel to transport supporters of the Islamic State (IS) to Syria and Iraq were detained in a special operation in the Moscow region, according to Russian Federal Security Service on Tuesday.



"During the searches in 17 addresses, three laboratories were found to produce forged documents, a large number of seals, stamps on the crossing of the state border, forms of migration cards of the Russian Federation, originals and copies of passports of foreign states," the Service said.



Links of organizers of the channel to emissaries of international terrorist groups were confirmed, it said.



So far the operation and investigation are still underway, according to the Service.

