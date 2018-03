Iran jails former vice president 15 years over corruption

An Iranian court on Tuesday sentenced former Vice President Hamid Baghaei to 15 years in prison, local media reported.



Baghaei, who served as vice president for executive affairs under the administration of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was found guilty of financial corruption.



He was also ordered to pay a fine of 430 billion rials, an equivalent of 8.96 million US dollars.