School violence remembered as thousands of shoes placed before US Congress

An activist group on Tuesday placed 7,000 pairs of shoes on the lawn in front of US Congress, in protest against lawmakers' inaction in face of frequent school shootings in the country.



The shoes represent every child who was killed in school shootings since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, according to the group Avaaz.



"Avaaz will bring the heartbreak of gun violence to Congress' doorstep," it said in a statement, adding that guns kill over 1,300 kids a year in the United States.



The shoes, which came from family members of victims, celebrities and citizens across the country, were placed early Tuesday morning and are expected to stay until late afternoon, the group said.



The shoes, including sandals, boots, dance shoes, sneakers, high heels, were placed in neat rows, creating a temporary monument for the deceased.



The protest was the latest movement from activists groups to call on lawmakers to take steps to curb rampant shooting incidents in US schools.



A 19-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Florida on Feb. 14, sparking rage among parents, students and educators.



The Trump administration has directed that tighter background checks, better mental health care and tougher security at schools be implemented, proposing arming school staff to protect students.



But the idea has drew condemnation from educators, who said schools will be less safe, not more, with more guns around.



President Donald Trump's support for raising the minimum age to buy guns was called into question Monday, but the White House said a commission headed by the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would form a report and make recommendations.

